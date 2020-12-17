Newsfeed Now: FDA advisers review Moderna’s emergency use request, Marine saves child from burning car

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is reviewing Moderna’s request for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine on Thursday.

The vaccine appears set for authorization after FDA staff members did not raise any major new concerns about it in documents released on Tuesday.

The FDA reviewers said a two-dose regimen of Moderna’s vaccine was highly effective in preventing confirmed cases of COVID-19 and did not raise any specific safety issues with using the vaccine in adults over the age of 18.

Other stories in today’s show:

ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY ASKS SENATE FOR AID: Like so many businesses, the industry involved in live concerts, Broadway shows or other mass entertainment gatherings has seen a steep drop since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, senators were told the business is not just on the edge, it’s gone right off the cliff.

MOVEMENT TO CHANGE ELECTORAL COLLEGE: Every four years, the outcome of the presidential election seems to hinge on just a few battleground states like Florida or Pennsylvania. So what happens if you don’t live in those states?

MARINE SAVES CHILD FROM BURNING CAR: A Marine stepped into harm’s way to rescue a baby from a burning car last week in California.

Gunnery Sgt. Kyle Wetter was in the right place at the right time Dec. 7 when the car driving east on Mission Road caught fire.

APARTMENT MANAGER HELPS MOTHER, 5 KIDS FOUND IN VACANT APARTMENT: One Tennessee mom and her kids are getting some help thanks to an apartment manager with a big heart.

Sheran Woods, the apartment manager, explained the situation. She was walking through one of her vacant units and found a young lady living there with her five kids.

But Woods didn’t call the police.

SECRET SANTA PAYS OFF $50K IN LAYAWAY: Christmas came early this year for about 100 customers who had layaways at a Walmart Supercenter in Virginia.

An anonymous ‘Secret Santa’ went to Walmart on Saturday and donated money for customers paying off their layaway items.

Walmart representatives say that the anonymous customer paid off the remaining store balances of $50,000, covering layaways for about 100 people.

SWINGING SANTA: As if 2020 hasn’t been weird enough already, Santa is trading his sleigh for a 50,000-pound excavator.

While trying to get toys ready for Christmas, Santa needed a quarantine break.

