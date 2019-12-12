Newspaper challenges law that would seal Skakel murder case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut newspaper is challenging a new state juvenile offender law that would bar the public from the possible retrial of Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel for a 1975 killing.

The Hartford Courant sued state officials in federal court Wednesday, saying the law violates speech and open government rights.

Skakel is a nephew of Ethel Kennedy. He was convicted in 2002 of murdering Martha Moxley in their wealthy Greenwich neighborhood in 1975 when they were both 15. He served 11 years in prison before his conviction was overturned and he was released on bail. Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to retry Skakel, who maintains his innocence.