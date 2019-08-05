1  of  2
Newton accountant charged with wire fraud and filing false tax return

CHICAGO – NOVEMBER 1: Current federal tax forms are distributed at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service November 1, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. A presidential panel today recommended a complete overhaul of virtually every tax law for individuals and businesses. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Newton man was charged Monday in federal court in Boston with wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

49-year-old Jeffrey Kellem, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return. 

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling told 22News, Kellem used his position an accountant for an elderly client and the estate of a deceased client to steal more than approximately $1.6 million for his own use.

He allegedly transferred his clients’ funds, without their authorization, to bank accounts he opened and controlled.

Kellem also failed to report more than $500,000 in income from the funds he took on his tax returns. As a result, in 2017, Kellem avoided paying taxes totaling more than $150,000.

