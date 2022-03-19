EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On April 16th at Heritage Pond on North Main Street in East Longmeadow the 2022 East Longmeadow Lion’s Club Fishing Derby is taking place.

The club will have the pond stocked with well over 600 trout of all types and sizes so children have a very high chance of catching multiple fish.

There are four age groups:

3-5

6-8

9-11

12-14

If your child or children do not have a fishing pole we will supply them with one.

Early registration is strongly encouraged.

Several vendors will also be at the pond ready to tend to your fishing needs. The East Longmeadow Boy Scouts will be at the event to help anyone with their fishing skills. For fun, there will be handouts and a raffle.

With any questions contact Roland Bolduc.