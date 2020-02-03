NFL All-Time Team: Belichick, Brady among Patriots honored during Super Bowl pregame

MIAMI (WPRI) — They may not be playing in the Super Bowl, but Bill Belichick and several Patriots players, current and former, were still on the field down in Miami prior to kickoff for a ceremony honoring the league’s best coaches and players over the last century.

Belichick, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Adam Vinatieri, John Hannah, Randy Moss, and the late Junior Seau were among the Patriot players and coaches named to the NFL’s All-Time Team in honor of the league’s 100th season.

Big Game Headlines