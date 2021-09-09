NFL season begins: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Thursday night on 22News

(WWLP) – It is finally here, week 1 of the NFL season kicks off with Thursday night football.
It’s the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs of course led by the greatest to ever do it, Tom Brady, kicking off his 22nd NFL season at age 44.
It’s a big moment too for Dallas QB Dk Prescott who will return to the field for the first time since a season-ending ankle injury 11 months ago.
Tampa is a seven-and-a-half point favorite as they start their Super Bowl defense.
Kickoff at 8:20 p.m. with pregame coverage starting 7 p.m. on 22news.