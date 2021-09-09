NFL season begins: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Thursday night on 22News

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

(WWLP) – It is finally here, week 1 of the NFL season kicks off with Thursday night football.

It’s the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs of course led by the greatest to ever do it, Tom Brady, kicking off his 22nd NFL season at age 44.

It’s a big moment too for Dallas QB Dk Prescott who will return to the field for the first time since a season-ending ankle injury 11 months ago.

Tampa is a seven-and-a-half point favorite as they start their Super Bowl defense.

Kickoff at 8:20 p.m. with pregame coverage starting 7 p.m. on 22news.