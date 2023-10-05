CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A New Hampshire man was arrested in Chicopee after a traffic stop on Tuesday.
According to the Chicopee Police Department, at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers pulled over a vehicle on Springfield Street for excessively dark window tint on the windshield. The driver, identified as 35-year-old James Daniels of Manchester NH, was arrested for a suspended license.
While conducting an inventory check of the vehicle before it was towed, officers found a loaded hand gun between the driver’s seat and the center console. The serial number of the firearm indicated it was stolen.
James Daniels is charged with the following:
- Window Obstructed/ Nontransparent
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Carrying a Firearm Without a License
- Possess Ammunition Without FID Card
- Possess Large Capacity Firearm
- Carrying Loaded Firearm Without License
- Firearm Violation With 3 Prior Violent/ Drug Crimes
- Receive Stolen Property -$1200
