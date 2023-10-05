CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A New Hampshire man was arrested in Chicopee after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers pulled over a vehicle on Springfield Street for excessively dark window tint on the windshield. The driver, identified as 35-year-old James Daniels of Manchester NH, was arrested for a suspended license.

While conducting an inventory check of the vehicle before it was towed, officers found a loaded hand gun between the driver’s seat and the center console. The serial number of the firearm indicated it was stolen.

James Daniels is charged with the following:

  • Window Obstructed/ Nontransparent
  • Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Carrying a Firearm Without a License
  • Possess Ammunition Without FID Card
  • Possess Large Capacity Firearm
  • Carrying Loaded Firearm Without License
  • Firearm Violation With 3 Prior Violent/ Drug Crimes
  • Receive Stolen Property -$1200

Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.