CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A New Hampshire man was arrested in Chicopee after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers pulled over a vehicle on Springfield Street for excessively dark window tint on the windshield. The driver, identified as 35-year-old James Daniels of Manchester NH, was arrested for a suspended license.

While conducting an inventory check of the vehicle before it was towed, officers found a loaded hand gun between the driver’s seat and the center console. The serial number of the firearm indicated it was stolen.

James Daniels is charged with the following:

Window Obstructed/ Nontransparent

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Carrying a Firearm Without a License

Possess Ammunition Without FID Card

Possess Large Capacity Firearm

Carrying Loaded Firearm Without License

Firearm Violation With 3 Prior Violent/ Drug Crimes

Receive Stolen Property -$1200