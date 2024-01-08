OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Nicholas Rossi, the man accused of faking his own death and moving to Scotland to avoid multiple charges in multiple states, including rape in Utah, is back in the United States and booked into the Davis County Jail.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday, Jan. 8 that Rossi, 36, was back in the U.S. following his extradition from Scotland. Utah County Sheriff’s said with Rossi back on American soil, the state will begin moving forward with his prosecution.

Who is Nicholas Rossi?

Rossi has been wanted in the state of Utah since 2020 for a pair of rape charges in both Utah and Salt Lake counties from 2008. According to court documents, Rossi met each victim online before meeting them in person. One victim said Rossi “seemed nice” and educated at first but soon became manipulative. The second victim said Rossi became more aggressive as the relationship went on.

In both cases, Rossi allegedly trapped the victims in his home and sexually assaulted them. According to Utah County court documents, Rossi also faces charges related to sexual assault, harassment, and possible kidnapping that took place between 2007 and 2019 in Rhode Island, Ohio and Massachusetts.

Following the incidents, Rossi, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, allegedly fled the country and moved to Scotland, where he took on a different name and identity. Rossi told Rhode Island media four years ago that he had late-stage, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and only had weeks to live, according to the Associated Press. An obituary published online even claimed he had died on Feb. 29, 2020.

Rossi was spotted at a Glasgow hospital under a different name

In Dec. 2021, Rossi was reportedly arrested at a Glasgow hospital, where he was being treated for COVID-19. Authorities said he was taken into custody after allegedly behaving “in a threatening or abusive manner” while being treated.

Shortly after his arrest, Rossi was recognized as the U.S. wanted fugitive, beginning a long court process to have him extradited. The wanted fugitive repeatedly appeared in court and interviews in a wheelchair using an oxygen mask and speaking in a “less-than-convincing” British accent. He insisted he was an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight who had never set foot on American soil.

Rossi reportedly claimed he was framed by authorities who took his fingerprints while he was in a coma so they could connect him to Rossi. After a long court battle, Edinburgh Sheriff Court Judge Norman McFadyen ruled in August 2023 that the extradition of Rossi from Scotland to the U.S. could move forward.

During his ruling, Judge McFadyen called Rossi “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.”

“These unfortunate facets of his character have undoubtedly complicated and extended what is ultimately a straightforward case,” said McFayden.

Rossi was officially extradited to the U.S. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, where he was booked into the Davis County Jail in Utah.

What’s next for Rossi?

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said it would be moving forward with the prosecution and that Rossi would receive all the due process rights that defendants are entitled to. The Utah County Fourth District Court has not yet scheduled an initial appearance for Rossi as of Monday, Jan. 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.