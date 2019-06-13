Nine arrested in Springfield anti-prostitution sweep

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine people are facing charges after an anti-John and anti-prostitution sweep in Springfield Wednesday.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, said the arrests were made in the lower Forest Park and South End neighborhoods using undercover officers.
The following people are charged with paying for sexual conduct for a fee:
- 43-year-old Carlos Santana of Springfield
- 33-year-old of Springfield
- 35-year-old Luis Perez of Springfield
- 69-year-old Jamal Khan of Chicopee
- 32-year-old Mary Anne Lindsay of Chicopee
The following people are charged with sexual conduct for a fee:
- 56-year-old Jamie Tellier of Springfield
- 36-year-old Latasha Lee of Springfield
- 39-year-old Delilah Maldonado
- 29-year-old Courtney Haile of West Springfield