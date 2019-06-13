Nine arrested in Springfield anti-prostitution sweep

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine people are facing charges after an anti-John and anti-prostitution sweep in Springfield Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, said the arrests were made in the lower Forest Park and South End neighborhoods using undercover officers.

The following people are charged with paying for sexual conduct for a fee:

43-year-old Carlos Santana of Springfield

33-year-old of Springfield

35-year-old Luis Perez of Springfield

69-year-old Jamal Khan of Chicopee

32-year-old Mary Anne Lindsay of Chicopee

The following people are charged with sexual conduct for a fee: