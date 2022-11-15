(WWLP) – The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub raised more than $387,000 for local Boys & Girls Clubs throughout New England and upstate New York during their annual October fundraiser.

A total of 101 Ninety Nine restaurants were involved in the fundraiser, driven by a “Give $5, Get $5,” promotion, while 59 local Boys & Girls Clubs chapters will benefit from 100% of the funds raised this year.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Ninety-Nine supporting and partnering with local Boys & Girls Clubs.

To date, the Ninety-Nine, along with guests, team members, and business partners have raised over $5.6 million for local Boys & Girls Club chapters.