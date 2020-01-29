No black box on helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant, Gianna, and seven others

(WWLP) – The helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not have a warning system that could have possibly prevented the crash.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, Bryant’s helicopter did not have a Terrain Awareness and Warning System, or TAWS, which sounds an alarm if an aircraft gets too close to terrain.

The helicopter was not required to have the system. The NTSB has called for it to be required in all U.S. registered turbine-powered helicopters, but the FAA has not approved it.

Some people feel it wouldn’t have made much of a difference. “In the report, they were saying the police and the fireman wouldn’t go up in that kind of weather,” Jim McCarthy said. “So there’s a warning right there, and I think that’s all the warning you need.”

The FAA does require medical helicopters to be equipped with TAWS.

Bryant’s helicopter also lacked a black box recording system, which is also not required on that kind of helicopter.