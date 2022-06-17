Pamela Bilbo says a post-it notified her that she wouldn’t be getting mail due to COVID-19. (Pic Courtesy: Pamela Bilbo)

BOSTON – On Thursday, the House followed the Senate’s lead and voted to pass an election reform package. Now it needs to be signed by the Governor to become law.

The VOTES Act is set to expand voting options in the Commonwealth. Made popular by the pandemic, no-excuse mail-in voting will become a permanent option under this legislation. This helped produce a record turn-out of voters in 2020.

Democratic leaders pushed for same-day voter registration, but that did not make it into the compromise put out by the conference committee. The package does however shorten the time which voters can register before an election, from the current 20 days to just 10.

Representative Lindsay Sabadosa said, “Voting is a really important thing, it’s probably the most important thing we do as citizens of this country. So, anything we can do to facilitate that and make it easier for folks to get to the polls or to turn in their ballot by mail, I think is an important step.”

There were also multiple jail-based voting reforms in the package. The VOTES Act will ensure incarcerated individuals who are eligible to vote can do so and it requires facilities to distribute voter education information provided by the Secretary of State.

A framework for early voting was also part of the bill, with two weeks of in-person voting before biennial state elections and one week ahead of presidential or state primaries.