HARTFORD (WWLP) – Things are back to normal at Bradley International Airport after flights were canceled due to the storm.

This morning, there are no cancellations to or from Florida and South Carolina. Since the hurricane hit, hundreds of flights had to be canceled.

If you had a flight canceled because of the storm, individuals are entitled to a refund for the ticket price. Some will offer a voucher instead, make sure to get the details on how you can use that in the future.