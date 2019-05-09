No herbicides, pesticides along transmission corridor in Maine

HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) – Central Maine Power is assuring environmental groups that no herbicides or pesticides will be used to clear vegetation along a proposed 145-mile transmission line in western Maine.

Doug Herling, CMP’s president and CEO, made the announcement on Wednesday ahead of the final day of hearings by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Land Use Planning Commission. He said the move goes above current regulations in place in Maine.

The Bangor Daily News reports that herbicides became a key issue at previous hearings in Farmington.

Meanwhile, the owner of the oil-fired Wyman power station is appealing the Maine Public Utilities Commission’s approval of the project. NextEra Energy Resources said the PUC didn’t adequately consider alternatives and said there was not sufficient evidence it would benefit Mainers

