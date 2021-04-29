No mask or face covering required outdoors in Maryland, Hogan says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced that masks and face coverings are no longer required outdoors effective immediately.

Hogan says lifting this mask order is in line with the latest CDC guidelines and follows the advice of leading public health experts and the advice of national health leaders. Although, Marylanders who are not vaccinated are still advised to wear a mask or face covering outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

When asked why he included unvaccinated people in the policy change, the governor said there is no way for the state to check a person’s vaccination status, and he did not think that those refusing to get vaccinated should stop Maryland as a whole from moving forward.

“The fastest way to put this pandemic behind us, once and for all is for every single eligible Marylander to get vaccinated for once and for all.”

Face coverings are still required for Marylanders in all large ticketed venues, indoors at all public and private businesses, along with when using public transportation.

Effective Saturday, May 1, all restrictions will be lifted for outdoor dining in Maryland. Standing service will resume outdoors at bars and restaurants, and all capacity and distancing restrictions related to outdoor dining will be lifted.

Hogan continues to urge Marylanders to get vaccinated. Around a third of Maryland’s total population is fully vaccinated, and the governor said Maryland has the lowest transmission rate of any state in the country.

The state’s 13th and final mass vaccination site will soon open in Howard County, and with the supply of vaccines is now matching the demand, Maryland is ending its preregistration system. Those looking for vaccines will be able to directly book appointments instead of waiting to be contacted when appointments become available.