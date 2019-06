SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mechanical malfunction caused a car on Parker Street in Springfield to catch fire Monday afternoon.

Springfield fire officials said they were called to the area of 1384 Parker St., where crews found a burning car around 3:32 p.m.

The fire was quickly put out and no one was hurt.

The fire department’s Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause to be mechanical malfunction.