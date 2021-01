SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was no jackpot winner in last night’s Powerball drawing according to lottery officials.

The numbers were 14-20-39-65-67-02.

Lottery officials also said there were still a lot of big winners from the drawing including 14 one million dollar tickets.

However with no jackpot winner, the prize climbs to 730 million dollars.

The next drawing is on Wednesday January 20.