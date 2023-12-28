CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– There was no jackpot winner in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, bringing Saturday night’s new jackpot total to $760-million.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 4-11-38-51-68 with a Powerball of 5. The Power Play was 3X. There were two $50,000 winners in Massachusetts. The tickets were sold at Fast Freddies in Beverly and Wellesley Variety in Wellesley.

Saturday night’s drawing will be the last one for 2023. Tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands and can be purchased up until 9:50 p.m. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.