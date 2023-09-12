CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is now at an estimated $550 million.

This drawing will be the twenty-fourth since the jackpot was last hit on July 19, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 9:50 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

The Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $10.2 million, the largest jackpot since September 10, 2022. Megabucks Doubler tickets are $1 each, are only available in Massachusetts, and must be purchased by 9 p.m. on drawing day.