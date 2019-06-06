Noise complaints and what you need to know before calling police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More people are spending more time outdoors in the warmer weather, which can sometimes lead to more noise.

Noise ordinances vary depending on the community but there is a state law that is meant to prevent people from disturbing the peace.

Police are required to respond to noise complaints no matter when, even if it’s in the middle of the day. But many people aren’t sure of what the noise complaint laws are or when they kick in.

“I’m going to guess around 11 probably it makes the most sense to me,” said Cam Vanburen of Becket.

In Chicopee residents have to keep relatively quiet after 9 p.m., and in Springfield, the quiet hours are between 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. In Holyoke 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

In Chicopee, Holyoke and Springfield if a noise complaint is seen as disturbing the peace you could be arrested. 22News spoke with one man who thinks people should be able to talk to their neighbors instead of calling police.

“Instead of calling the cops you can go over there yourself and say listen I work nights or whatever or daytime you know and it’s kind of loud you can talk to them to bring it down,” said Mark Santiago.

In Chicopee, Springfield, and Holyoke you can be fined for being too loud. The fines range from $50 to $300. The higher amount depends on the number of noise complaints.

If you are having a problem with noisy neighbors or noise in a public place, it’s recommended you call the police non-emergency line.