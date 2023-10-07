SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — In Springfield on Saturday the non-profit organization Afri(k)que hosted their 2023 Youth Celebration.

Afri(k)que, which empowers females in the U.S. and West Africa celebrated with a movie night, arts & crafts, wellness and mental health workshops, and more at the Margaret C. Ellis School.

22News spoke with Ari Ruiz, who had the opportunity to volunteer at the celebration, “We are here today and thank you for the invitation, so that we can get our youth out of the streets, give them things to do. Positive people around them, therefore they have options and doing things they’re not supposed to.”

This event was specifically catered to the youth in the community who have been effected by the pandemic. For more information about the organization you can head to their website.