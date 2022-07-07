(WWLP) – Twelve scholarships have been awarded to recent high school graduates and currently enrolled college students that are pursuing an education in the fields of culinary arts and hospitality management.

A non-profit charitable organization called Max Cares Foundation announced the winners of the scholarships Thursday. A total of $25,000 was distributed to students from the Greater Hartford and Springfield areas.

The 2022 Max Cares Foundation Scholarship recipients and their schools are:

Margaret Pizzella of Newington, CT (Manchester Community College Culinary Institute)

Lucas Woods of Agawam, MA (Manchester Community College Culinary Institute)

Trudy McLeod of South Windsor, CT (Lincoln Technical Institute, Shelton)

Haley Cogley, a promising Max Hospitality restaurant staff member (Johnson & Wales)

Branden Kaufmann of West Hartford, CT (Johnson & Wales)

Burtrina Spencer of Springfield, MA (Holyoke Community College Culinary Institute)

Shavonne Lewis of Springfield, MA (Holyoke Community College Culinary Institute)

Stephanie Rupert of New Britain, CT (Lincoln Technical Institute, Shelton)

Matthew Fontaine of Ludlow, MA (Paul Smith College)

Emily Rodriguez of East Hartford, CT (Manchester Community College Culinary Institute)

Anmarie Vizarden of South Windsor (Manchester Community College Culinary Institute)

Aaliyah West of Cromwell, CT (Manchester Community College Culinary Institute)

Max Cares Foundation Board President Rich Rosenthal states, “As the restaurant industry continues to rebound, the Max Cares Foundation is proud to continue its investment in the next generation of our industry’s leaders. We are particularly excited to have grown our number of awardees in the Greater Springfield region as well as served our most diverse applicant pool ever. Based on this years scholarship recipients, we think the future of the culinary arts and hospitality sector looks very bright!”