Massachusetts. (WWLP) — As it has for over six decades, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which is a joint organization between the U.S. and Canada responsible for tracking everything flying in and around the two countries, will be tracking Santa this Christmas.

The stockings have been hung by the chimney with care, which can only mean that St. Nicholas will soon arrive with his sleigh full of toys. Unlike Christmases of yore, we can track Santa and his reindeer as they come into town.

The tradition began as an accident in 1955 but has remained a beloved mission ever since.

You can find more information about Santa’s busy work schedule and NORAD’s role here: