North Adams Police looking for owners of stolen items

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:
north adams stolen items_1558735296734.jpg.jpg

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Do any of these items look familiar? 

North Adams Police said they located the items pictured above during an ongoing investigation. Police believe the items they found were stolen. 

No further details were provided since the investigation is still ongoing.

If any of the items look familiar, please contact Detective Jonathan Beaudreau of the North Adams Police Department at (413) 664-4944, ext. 4226.

