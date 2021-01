SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to COVID-19 cases surging across the country emergency field hospitals are being built.

A 30-bed facility is being constructed in North Carolina and will assist four health systems in the area.

Officials say the unit will help support the treatment of patients who are COVID-19 positive but do not need ventilators.

Two of the tents went up on Friday morning and over this weekend, the other two tents will be set up.

They will all have power, electricity, and water.