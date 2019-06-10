North Carolina man arrested at Logan Airport after

BOSTON (WWLP) – A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly tried to bring a loaded gun through a checkpoint at Logan International Airport in Boston.

According to TSA Spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein, the North Carolina man was stopped with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets.

Farbstein said the gun was spotted by TSA agents when the man’s bag went through the X-ray machine. The man allegedly told officials that he forgot he had the gun with him.

The man was questioned by Massachusetts State Police and was issued a summons. He was allowed to fly, but without his gun.

Farbstein said passengers are allowed to travel with guns in checked baggage, but they must be properly packed and declared. Guns must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separate from the ammunition.

Sunday’s arrest was the seventh arrest at the airport so far this year.