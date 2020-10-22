North Country participates in National Drug Take-Back Day

NORTH COUNTRY (NEWS10) – The DEA will hold its 19th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, October 24.
The nationwide day has the goal of providing a safe means of disposing of prescription drugs. A number of collection sites are available drop off across the region.
Collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines.
A few notable locations in the region are:
- BENNINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
- PITTSFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT
- WEST SAND LAKE FIRE DEPARTMENT
- VERMONT STATE POLICE – SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS
To find a collection site near you click here.
In a prepared statement U.S Attorney Andrew Lelling said:
“Unused prescription drugs are a safety hazard and can contribute to drug misuse and abuse… Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a tool to eliminate a major source of prescription drugs from homes and reduce the hazard they pose to our families and communities in a safe and responsible manner.”United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling
The DEA will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms. They will also accept vape pens or other e-cigarette devices after the batteries are removed from the devices.
