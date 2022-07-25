SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police from West Springfield and Springfield were on the North End Bridge late Sunday night, investigating an incident near North Riverfront Park.

Springfield Police Lt. David Arroyo told 22News police had received a report of a person who had jumped into the water.

A 22news crew in the area saw cruisers and an ambulance leaving the bridge just before midnight and a police boat in the water.

There’s no official update on the incident at this time. 22News will update this story as more information becomes available.