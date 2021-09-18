LIVE: North Port police, FBI search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé at Carlton Reserve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - On Saturday, Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno announced a partnership with City Councilor Tim Allen, the East Forest Park Civic Association, Keep Springfield Beautiful and neighborhood residents for a Community Cleanup day Saturday.

In a statement released this week, Mayor Sarno said, “This neighborhood cleanup event shows the love and care our residents have for their neighborhood and their desire and willingness to help as the City continues with the work on enhancing and improving the Watershops Pond area and the dam that controls the water flow in to the Mill River. In addition, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi and I want to remind those who will be participating, to follow the directions and only go to the designated sites and adhere to all of the safety precautions. We do not want anyone to venture to far out into the pond as it may look safe but you could get stuck in the mud. I want to thank my dedicated city team, Parks Director Patrick Sullivan, DPW Director Chris Cignoli and Disaster Recovery Director Tina Quagliato-Sullivan for collaborating with the residents to organize this event.”