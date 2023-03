NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra and the Northampton School Committee announced that Dr. Portia Bonner has been officially hired as the new Superintendent of Northampton Public Schools.

This announcement comes as Northampton Public Schools are facing significant budgetary constraints born from the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting on July first, Dr. Bonner, an alumnus of the University of Connecticut, will be tasked with finding innovative solutions for the district.