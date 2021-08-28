Northampton bridge closure announced

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, August 30th at 7 a.m. the Meadow Street bridge over the Mill River will be closed on either side.

According to a statement shared by the Northampton Police Department, the closure should last roughly a month. The closure comes as the bridge undergoes major repairs. There will be no access to the bridge while repairs are being made. This closure includes bike, vehicle, and pedestrian traffic.

Police are reporting that detours will be in place and resident and emergency access will be maintained on either side of the bridge closure.