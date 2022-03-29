NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – March is National Brain Injury Awareness Month, Berkshire Family And Individual Resources (BFAIR) and Greylock Federal Credit Union are teaming up with All Out Adventures to distribute bike helmets in Northampton.

All Out Adventures operates about 180 outdoor programs each year for people who have disabilities throughout Massachusetts.

BFAIR provides many services to adults and children with developmental disabilities, brain injuries, and autism.

Those interested in receiving a new helmet can stop by All Out Adventures at 297 Pleasant St. in Northampton Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.