Northampton continues Phase One vaccinations

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – At this point, nearly 700 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been administered by the Northampton Health Department to individuals in Phase One of the state’s vaccination rollout plan.

The health department received assistance administering the vaccine from multiple organizations such as the Northampton Fire Rescue, the Amherst Health Department and the Easthampton Fire Department.

“This vaccination is one of the most important steps we can take to protect us from the devastations of COVID-19, and we have made sure that every dose provided to us has been put to good use,” Public Health Director, Merridith O’Leary said.

The Northampton Health Department will continue to participate in the vaccination plan. The department expects that the available appointments will double at each clinic in the coming weeks.

“I am proud that Northampton continues to lead the way in western Massachusetts’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” shared Northampton Mayor David J. Narkewicz, “I’m confident that the tireless efforts of our health department to effectively distribute vaccines as they arrive will bring this deadly pandemic under control and continue to keep our community safe. I applaud their diligence and dedication.”

Those who are included in the Phase One vaccination plan can register on the city’s website, here.