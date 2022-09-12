(WWLP) – It’s a busy time of the year for the morning commute as kids are back in school and college and universities are once again in session. Parts of the region are even more congested due to roadwork.

The traffic circle off of route 9 in Northampton on Damon Road will have traffic that will be reduced to one-way traffic. For those who travel here, it can be a busy spot without road work.

The alternating one-way traffic will begin here and continue along Damon Road until River Run Road. The reason for the roadwork is for re-paving work.

The road will be closed starting at 6:00 a.m. and will reopen at 5:00 p.m. According to MassDOT, drivers in the area of Route 9 and Route 5 near the Calvin Coolidge bridge and traffic circle should expect delays. There will be signs and law enforcement to help direct traffic.

There is also a popular bike path located next to the traffic circle before the bridge. Bikers and people using the path should be careful with the added congestion and use crosswalks carefully.

And drivers should be patient. The road work is expected to continue through Friday.