NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A local dietician shares tips to avoid the holiday bulge during festivities this season.

Rebecca Rand, a clinical dietician with the Cooley Dickinson Hospital bariatric and weight management program said that this time of year can be stressful as food temptations prevent healthy eating due to holiday parties, events, and travel. She shared her top ten tips to help outsmart the buffet and eat healthy this holiday season:

Eat meals as you normally would; do not skip and “save” calories for a holiday meal. It will be more difficult to manage your blood sugar, and you’ll be really hungry and more likely to overeat.

Attending a holiday potluck? Make a healthy dish to bring and share.

Ask what’s on the menu so you can plan ahead; you’ll want to eat a protein and vegetables, then add a bite each of carbohydrates, such as potatoes, pasta and stuffing.

Eat slowly. It takes at least 20 minutes for your brain to realize you’re full.

Drink plenty of water and don’t overdo the alcohol. When it comes to eating, alcohol can add significant calories and reduce inhibitions.

If you are inclined to have dessert, pick your favorite and have a small piece. Remember, the first few bites are the tastiest and most enjoyable.

Leave the leftovers. It’s tempting to take home the leftovers from that holiday party or family gathering. If you can’t resist, limit the leftovers to one serving. And if you are hosting a meal, stock up on plastic containers and send your guests home with leftovers.

Get back to healthy. If you slip up, don’t worry. Get back on track even if you overindulge; do not let it derail you.

Make time to move. Take a walk with your loved ones to stay active on days you know you will be enjoying holiday meals. Being active can help make up for eating more than usual and reduce holiday stress.

Rest up. With a disrupted schedule, you may be inadvertently cutting back on sleep, which is important to maintaining your overall health. Aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep per night.