Northampton high school students protest outside City Hall

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of Northampton high school students gathered outside of Northampton City Hall advocating for the return of certain high school sports.

After speaking with John Provost, superintendent of Northampton Public Schools, as of now it looks like the sports that were cancelled in the fall won’t be able to play at all this year.



High schools across the state were allowed to take part in a fall II sports season that would let sports like football cheerleading and indoor track to compete.

Currently, the only winter sports being played at Northampton are downhill skiing and swimming, both of which are being done virtually.

Many players from the Northampton football team gathered in front of City Hall on Monday holding signs advocating for a chance to play.

“If we don’t advocate for ourselves no one else is going to. So we just have to do our best to stay as safe as possible stay COVID free and hope for a season,” said a Northampton high school student.

The Provost has said he will continue to follow the guidance of the city’s board of health.



He added that if guidelines change then it could be possible that sports like football could resume, but the season is on hold for now.