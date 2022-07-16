NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – The city of Northampton hosts its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection on Saturday.

Pre-registered Northampton, Florence, and Leeds residents may bring hazardous household waste (HHW) for safe disposal at the event, which runs from 9:00a.m. to 12:00p.m.

Online pre-registration is required (no walk-ins) and space is limited. The event will be held in the rear parking lot of Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School, located at 80 Locust Street in Northampton.

A wide range of unwanted household products with labels indicating the need for special handling or disposal will be accepted. Rechargeable, “button” and other non-alkaline batteries, fluorescent bulbs, ballasts, and mercury-bearing thermostats and thermometers will also be accepted.

A list of additional accepted items can be found here.

The city will cover the disposal cost of up to 25 gallons or pounds of material for city households. Residential participants will be required to pay a disposal fee for any material above that amount.