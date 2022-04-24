NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday at 4:16 p.m., Northampton officers responded to a report of a stolen car in the area of Harrison Avenue.

Officers quickly found the suspect driving the stolen vehicle traveling southbound on King Street.

According to police when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not stop and began to speed away.

Police found the car crashed into a retaining wall at the intersection of Hawley Street and Holyoke Street.

Officers say the suspect, a male from Chicopee, took off running from the crash site but were able to locate him and arrest him.

The suspect is being charged with the following offenses: