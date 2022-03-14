NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) – The suspect in the only homicide in Hampshire County last year faces arraignment in Superior Court on Monday. Steven Malloy is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the shooting death of Joseph Fillio in Northampton in December.

Malloy was indicted earlier this month. Prosecutors say police responding to an apartment in the city at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 1 found Fillio suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the hospital.

The suspect was located nearby a short time later. Prosecutors have not discussed the relationship between the men or disclosed a motive.