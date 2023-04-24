NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — A Northampton Neighbor’s Community forum Monday night discussing what’s being done to achieve food security in western Massachusetts.

Panelists talked about how their local organizations are responding to community needs and fixing the food system. They say the area needs more access to land and nutrient-dense local food by becoming more retail-oriented.

There will also be an increased spread of knowledge about gardening, farming, and food in the community. Another project is to have community gardens for low-income housing in the city so residents can grow their own food where they live.

“The challenges with food were exacerbated by the huge national economic system that created massive inequality in our country and that has grown dramatically over the last 50 years,” said the Executive Director of Community Action Pioneer Valley, Claire Higgins.

Furthermore, it is hoped that more money will be allocated to the federal school food program, and organizations are to work with legislators to protect the costs of the program.