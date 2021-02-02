Northampton officer injured in serious car crash undergoes two surgeries

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton police officer who suffered serious injuries is still in the hospital after a two-car crash on Rocky Hill Road Saturday night.

According to the Northampton Police Department, Officer Knowlton suffered a broken leg in the crash seems to be in good spirits but he is currently still in the hospital after having two surgeries.

On Monday, members of the police department returned to the area where the car crash happen for an accident reconstruction to accurately document the incident. This information will then be uploaded to a CAD program to accurately diagram the accident.

