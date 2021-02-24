Northampton officer who is still recovering receives cards of support

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police said on a Facebook post that there is still a long recovery ahead for Officer Knowlton who was involved in a car crash at the beginning of this month.

According to the Northampton Police, several cards and items of support were sent from the community who wish Officer Knowlton the best and are hoping for a speedy recovery.

Knowlton who has a very long recovery ahead of him has continued to be in great spirits and is working hard on recovering.

The Northampton Police is thankful to everyone for the well wishes and continued support.

