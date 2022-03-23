NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents in Northampton are voicing concern over the school district’s choice to prolong the mask mandate.

Northampton ended the citywide mandate on March 11th. Now parents are saying kids should at least have a choice when it comes to wearing a mask in school. Northampton parents lined the steps on City Hall Wednesday. The beginning of a new volunteer organization: MaskChoice Pioneer Valley.

“We’re asking that the schools in Northampton and some surrounding areas lift the mask mandate immediately,” voices Emily Boddy, volunteer at MaskChoice Pioneer Valley and Northampton parent.

Emily Boddy is a parent that lives in Northampton. She’s frustrated as to why her kids still need to wear a mask in school.

“It feels really unfair because 97 percent of the schools in Massachusetts have lifted their mandates and we’re left with a school committee that somehow feels it has authority that trumps public health officials all over the country, locally and statewide,” says Boddy.

Massachusetts Department of Education ended the statewide mandate for public schools in February. Northampton Public Schools has chosen to maintain the mandate, following guidance from the city’s health department. A memo from the Health director referring to a CDC report from 20-22:

The health director states, “The data presented in the report indicated that K-12 programs with partial or full mask requirements had lower incidences of COVID-19 infection among students and staff than did programs with no such policies”

22News did reach out to the health director for further comment but have not heard back.

Gregg Schwartz, a Northampton parent says, “Our kids are struggling. I have a kid in kindergarten right now. He had to have a second year of preschool, virtually, no social engagement. He finally goes to kindergarten and he’s really struggling. As are all of the little kids.”

A main concern among parents is the implications mask wearing has on students with learning disabilities. Masks are still required at Springfield Public Schools. The mask requirement will end at Holyoke Public Schools on Friday.