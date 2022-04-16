NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton is celebrating arbor day all month long.

It’s early spring, and a good time to plant trees. And as Arbor Day, the tree planting holiday, approaches, people of all ages are doing just that.

The city of Northampton, teaming up with The Northampton Rotary Club and Tree Northampton, to help make the community look a little more greener.

Julie Clement said, “It’s one of our seven goals this year is to plant trees and improve our environment. National Arbor Day is April 29 and its a day to recognize how important trees are to the community and encourage people to plant a tree.”

These Northampton residents were excited to do just that, planting nearly 30 trees at two of Northampton’s elementary schools, Jackson Street and RK Finn Ryan Road 16 trees were also planted on Greenleaf Drive and Hawthorne Terrace.

The trees, meant to offer shade for as long as they live.