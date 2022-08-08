NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An American flag that had been raised at Ground Zero in the days following September 11, 2001, was escorted by Northampton Police and Fire Rescue on Sunday evening.

Before the September 11, 2001 attack on the twin towers, Ground Zero was the site of the World Trade Center.

The Ground Zero Flag was escorted from Haydenville to the Northampton Fire Rescue headquarters station with the Northampton Police Department.

This flag flew between the North and South towers until November 2nd, 2001 when it was taken down to assist with ongoing search and recovery efforts.

The flag has been carried on multiple missions overseas, including that of the capture of Saddam Hussein. It has also been carried on military deployments, notably those of the 4th infantry division and Navy SEAL team operations.

There have been numerous displays of the flag around the country in ceremonies, 9/11 Memorials, Military Bases, and First Responder Stations to remind us why we will never forget the events of 9/11. This year will mark the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

“This is the first time the flag has traveled to Western Massachusetts and we are honored to have been able to escort it,” said Northampton Fire Rescue. “As part of the 9/11 memorial, the flag will eventually be retired and placed in a place where the public can continue to honor it.”

Northampton Police Department added, “we are very fortunate our Western Massachusetts community was chosen by New England Run for the Fallen to host this flag at the Northampton Fire Department.”

Each first responder signed a logbook containing their signatures, pictures, patches, badges, and challenge coins. The flag is also accompanied by a small cross made from a marble piece retrieved from the rubble of a tower’s lobby.

Throughout Sunday night, the flag remained at the Northampton Fire Rescue station. This Monday morning, the flag will travel to Springfield.

Afterward, this flag will continue to travel to New England communities and be on display for the public at Ground Zero this year during the 9/11 anniversary until November 2nd.

The flag will eventually be retired at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York.