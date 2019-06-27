Northampton police investigation series of suspicious fires along the bikeway

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a series of suspicious fires in the area of the Northampton Bikeway throughout June.

According to Northampton Police Chief, Jody Kasper, a total of four fires have taken place in the area of the bikeway between Jackson and Stoddard Streets.

Kasper said the first fire took place shortly after midnight on June 3. Officers were called to the bike path under the Jackson Street Bridge for a small, smoldering fire. Police were called to another small brush fire later that morning, according to Kasper, at 7:43 a.m. That fire was on the bike path behind 265 Prospect Street.

The third fire took place on June 19 at 12:55 p.m. Officers were called to the docking station at State and Stoddard Streets where Kasper said they found a bike that had been set on fire and severely damaged.

The latest fire took place Thursday morning at 3:42 a.m. Kasper said officers were called to the same docking station at State and Stoddard Streets for another bike on fire. Kasper said the bike was heavily damaged and a nearby tree also caught fire.

Police are asking anyone who frequents to the area to be on the lookout for suspicious activity. Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call Northampton police at 413-587-1100.