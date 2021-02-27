Northampton Police recover stolen snowmobile and trailer

Owner of the recovered snowmobile and trailer. (Photo Credit: Northampton Police)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police announced on their Facebook page the recovery of a stolen snowmobile and a trailer on Friday.

The items were reported stolen on February 19 from the Oxbow Marina and were recovered on February 26 in Hadley.

According to the Northampton Police the recovery came after a seven day investigation.

The owner named Michael is relieved to have recovered his trailer and snowmobile.

The Hadley Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police also assisted in the recovery of the stolen items.