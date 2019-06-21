Northampton Public School teachers, supporters continue demands for better wages

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton educators took to the streets once again Thursday night, as they continue demanding better wages amid district-wide contract negotiations.

Dozens of Northampton Public School teachers and supporters picketed outside City Hall, as a continued effort to put pressure on the school committee for a pay raise.

Right now, the district is among the bottom 20 in the state for average teacher salary. The most recent state-wide teacher salary report for the 2016 school year lists the average salary as $61,700. Head over to the eastern part of the state, and some educators are making nearly double that.

“We’re not getting anywhere,” said Deb Coon. “Somebody’s been working an entire career in Northampton that sets them back very far in terms of their retirement.”

Teachers originally had asked for a six percent salary increase but now, that isn’t the case.

“We’ve come down,” said Claire-Anne Williams, band director and music teacher at JFK Middle School. “Right now, we’re asking for three percent for the next three years. Three, three and three. We are trying to negotiate fairly.”

Currently, the district is facing challenges on state funding heading into 2020, but according to the school committees 2019 budget, the district has had success raising average teacher salaries by 7 percent since 2013.