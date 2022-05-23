NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – United States Postal Service (USPS) in Northampton will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its newest contribution to small businesses.

As part of the Postal Service’s Delivering for America Plan, USPS Connect will allow small business owners the opportunity to ship same-day and overnight packages to local destinations at discounted rates.

According to a news release from the USPS, business owner will learn the following at the event:

Learn how USPS® products and services can help grow your business

Discover how to bring Post Office convenience to your office

Network with fellow small businesses in your community

The ceremony is to take place on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Northampton Post Office.

