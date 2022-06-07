NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton will hold a series of listening sessions over the next week to get public input on how to spend American Rescue Plan Funds, the first coming up this evening.
All Northampton residents, business owners, non-profits, and community organizations are invited to give input.
Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra designated $4 million or about 18-percent of the city’s ARPA allocations to projects designed to help the city recover from the pandemic.
“I am excited to begin the listening process and am very grateful to the dedicated residents who are helping to guide and build an extensive, equitable and inclusive process,” shared Mayor Sciarra, “I look forward to hearing input and feedback from members of the community to help structure the city’s use of this critical recovery funding.”
The Mayor emphasized that these sessions are to discuss general priorities and a request for specific project proposals will be issued later. Tuesday’s meeting is both in-person and virtual, while others will be entirely virtual or in person.
|Listening Session Schedule
|Tuesday, June 7 @ 12 p.m. HYBRID MEETING
City Council Chambers
Municipal Building 212 Main Street (behind City Hall)
https://zoom.us/j/94633260467?pwd=ZU1zWWhGYy9SSlpsUnNQTmxtc2JxQT09
This session is aimed at small businesses, non-profits, or other community organizations. However, all community members are welcome to attend. Attendance via Zoom is also available for those who prefer.
|Wednesday, June 8 @ 6 p.m. IN PERSON MEETING
Jackson Street School Cafeteria 120 Jackson Street
Childcare available
Sign up in advance with the Mayor’s office. Spanish language interpreter available
|Thursday, June 9 @ 7 p.m.VIRTUAL MEETING https://zoom.us/j/96105569753?pwd=L3dUT0dXYjhGRzV6cURiWWloZWltUT09
|Monday, June 13 @ 5:30 p.m. IN PERSON MEETING
Union Station125A Pleasant Street
|Wednesday, June 15 @ 2 p.m. IN PERSON MEETING
Northampton Senior Center 67 Conz Street
|Thursday, June 16 @ 3:30 p.m. IN PERSON MEETING
Florence Civic Center 90 Park Street
This session is aimed at small businesses, non-profits, and other community organizations. However, all community members are welcome to attend.
|Tuesday, June 21 @ 7 a.m.VIRTUAL MEETING
https://zoom.us/j/95578365185?pwd=eVUvaVBUeUtlSzh4Y3JnS2NTRWdZZz09
|Thursday, June 23 @ 6 p.m. IN PERSON
Florence Heights Community Room 178 Florence Road
Spanish language interpreter available