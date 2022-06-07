NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton will hold a series of listening sessions over the next week to get public input on how to spend American Rescue Plan Funds, the first coming up this evening.

All Northampton residents, business owners, non-profits, and community organizations are invited to give input.

Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra designated $4 million or about 18-percent of the city’s ARPA allocations to projects designed to help the city recover from the pandemic.

“I am excited to begin the listening process and am very grateful to the dedicated residents who are helping to guide and build an extensive, equitable and inclusive process,” shared Mayor Sciarra, “I look forward to hearing input and feedback from members of the community to help structure the city’s use of this critical recovery funding.”

The Mayor emphasized that these sessions are to discuss general priorities and a request for specific project proposals will be issued later. Tuesday’s meeting is both in-person and virtual, while others will be entirely virtual or in person.